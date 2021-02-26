$115.34 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $115.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.80 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 42.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded down $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $91.63. 10,318,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

