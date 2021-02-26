$113.47 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $113.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.97 million and the lowest is $105.30 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $96.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $375.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $378.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $462.52 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,497. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 333,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

PTCT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 515,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,611. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

