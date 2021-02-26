1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,538 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,787. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.