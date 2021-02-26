$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE AVTR opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,223.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 677,615 shares of company stock valued at $18,598,955. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

