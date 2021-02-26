$1.46 EPS Expected for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. The Michaels Companies posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

MIK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 3,942,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

