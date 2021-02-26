$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.70. 1,751,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

