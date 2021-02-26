$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.72. 2,457,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,469. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 43.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,021.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

