-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($4.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zymeworks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zymeworks by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 490,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.75.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

