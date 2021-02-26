$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 97.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

