$0.39 EPS Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.31. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.83. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $21.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.