-$0.02 EPS Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aphria posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APHA stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

