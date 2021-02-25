Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 406.54.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

