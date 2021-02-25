ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 70.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 63.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $733,879.57 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 226.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.