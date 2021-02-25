Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.
NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 162,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.34.
About Zovio
