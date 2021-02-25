Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 162,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Get Zovio alerts:

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.