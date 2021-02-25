ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.07 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.47-0.49 EPS.

ZI stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

