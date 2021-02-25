ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 789,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 757,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

