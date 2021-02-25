Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $57.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,091 shares of company stock worth $7,774,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

