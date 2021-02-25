Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

