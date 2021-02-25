ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZIM. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ZIM opened at $20.06 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

