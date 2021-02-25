ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZIM. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ZIM opened at $20.06 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

