Zilliqa Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $192.64 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00071892 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002896 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 182.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,281,111,782 coins and its circulating supply is 10,989,644,629 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

