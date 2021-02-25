Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZLNDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

ZLNDY opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 240.65 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

