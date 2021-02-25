Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.07.

NYSE SOI opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 611.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

