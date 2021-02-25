Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $464.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in LexinFintech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LexinFintech by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 627,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,917 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.