Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Strong-Buy

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of CTO opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $62.99.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $53,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

