Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Strong-Buy

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $269,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

