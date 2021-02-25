Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDUS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.70.

FDUS stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $358.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

