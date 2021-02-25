Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $647.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

