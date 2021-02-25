Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Hold

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

ZEUS opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.