Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Sell

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.