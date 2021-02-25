Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 44.0% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

