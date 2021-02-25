Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 101,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $63,370. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

