Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

