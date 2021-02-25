Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report $724.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,745,000.

Shares of MCFE stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,923. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

