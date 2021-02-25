Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 72.2% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,951. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

