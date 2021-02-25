Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $34,215.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,158 shares of company stock worth $6,381,855. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,798. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

