Zacks: Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce sales of $8.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.54 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $69.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.53 million to $77.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.84 million, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

CCXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,312 shares of company stock worth $5,790,612. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. 379,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

