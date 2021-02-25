Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.17 Million

Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post sales of $60.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.70 million and the lowest is $59.31 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $43.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $268.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.94 million to $271.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.71 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $323.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,989,000 after purchasing an additional 484,229 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 2.68.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.