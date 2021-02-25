Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,203 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

