Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $227.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.19 million. Yelp posted sales of $249.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $996.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. 1,100,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,760. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Yelp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,748 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 129,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.