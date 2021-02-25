yearn.finance (YFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $325.08 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $325.08 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $35,045.93 or 0.68624361 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.15 or 0.00497650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00058836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071188 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.