Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of XTNT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
About Xtant Medical
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.