Xperi’s (XPER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 129.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Xperi by 60.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Xperi by 172.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Xperi during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

