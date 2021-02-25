Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XPER. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

XPER opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 129.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 172.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 74.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

