Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues Earnings Results

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

Shares of XPER traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 1,925,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,542. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.