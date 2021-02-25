XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives $44.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of XP during the third quarter worth about $19,447,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of XP during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of XP by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,778. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

