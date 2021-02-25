Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Xerox worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 54.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

NYSE XRX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

