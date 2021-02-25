Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) were up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 195,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 135,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

