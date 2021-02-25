Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,954 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $262.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.77. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.14.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

