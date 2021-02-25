Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 5,465 ($71.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,540.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,035.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.12).

In other Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

