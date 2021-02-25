Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,500 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 0.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,177 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

